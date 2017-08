Hurricane Harvey: ‘The Whole City Is Shut Down’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alfreda’s first cousin Bernard Gross is a Houston resident. He calls in to talk about his current condition.

“I’ve been very lucky. It hasn’t affected me, my home hasn’t been flooded. But there is a lot of extensive street flooding, ” explained Gross.

Even though he is safe, Gross says, “The whole city is shut down.”

