Kevin Hart Celebrity Friends Gets involved

Kevin Hart put the challenge in the atmosphere to his celebrity friends to donate 25k to help the people of Houston, TX. Dwayne Johnson has $25k, The Kardashians donated $500k, T.I, DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj also donated $25. New Houston Rocket NBA star Chris Paul donated $25k and the current owner of the Houston Rockets Leslie Alexander has donated $10 million.

According to Eurweb

Dwayne Johnson, one of the stars on Hart’s list, stepped up by donating $25,000 to the cause, matching the comedian’s initial donation before Hart kicked in another $25,000 and called out another set of celebrities to help raise money for the Harvey aid.

