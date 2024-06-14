Foodie Fridays: Southern Grace Eats featuring Papa Foodie!

Southern Grace Eats, a charming gem nestled in Evanston, serves up soulful Southern cuisine with a modern twist. This black woman-owned business is celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere and delicious dishes that blend traditional Southern flavors with contemporary flair.
Cutie decided to bring Papa Foodie along for a Father’s Day collaboration! Southern Grace Eats provided them with a wonderful spread featuring:
– JasBerry Juice
– Salmon Croquettes over Rice
– Fried Grippo Wings
– Fried Chicken Sandwich
– Strawberry Summer Salad
– Sides: Mac, Yams, Collard Greens, Green Beans, and Corn Bread
Southern Grace Eats is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With meals priced between $10 and $30 per person, it offers a budget-friendly dining experience without compromising on quality.
Services and Amenities:
– Accepts Debit/Credit, Tap N Pay, and Apple Pay
– Carryout and Dine-in Options
– Outdoor Seating Available
– Reservations Accepted (including group reservations)
– Senior and Veteran Discounts Available
Southern Grace is perfect for family dinners, casual get-togethers, or simply satisfying your comfort food cravings. Come for the food, stay for the grace!
Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday between 3:25pm-5:00pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!
