Foodie Fridays: Southern Grace Eats featuring Papa Foodie!

Southern Grace Eats, a charming gem nestled in Evanston, serves up soulful Southern cuisine with a modern twist. This black woman-owned business is celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere and delicious dishes that blend traditional Southern flavors with contemporary flair.

Cutie decided to bring Papa Foodie along for a Father’s Day collaboration! Southern Grace Eats provided them with a wonderful spread featuring:

– JasBerry Juice

– Salmon Croquettes over Rice

– Fried Grippo Wings

– Fried Chicken Sandwich

– Strawberry Summer Salad

– Sides: Mac, Yams, Collard Greens, Green Beans, and Corn Bread

Southern Grace Eats is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, ensuring there’s something for everyone. With meals priced between $10 and $30 per person, it offers a budget-friendly dining experience without compromising on quality.

Services and Amenities:

– Accepts Debit/Credit, Tap N Pay, and Apple Pay

– Carryout and Dine-in Options

– Outdoor Seating Available

– Reservations Accepted (including group reservations)

– Senior and Veteran Discounts Available

Southern Grace is perfect for family dinners, casual get-togethers, or simply satisfying your comfort food cravings. Come for the food, stay for the grace!

