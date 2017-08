BEYONCE SHE’S GIVING BIG WITHOUT FANFARE … Says Her Houston Pastor

Beyonce doesn’t name names or drop dollar amounts, but she’s still having a huge impact in Houston … with the help of her longtime pastor.

Rev. Rudy Rasmus from St. John’s United Methodist Church told TMZ how he and Bey are mobilizing to help Hurricane Harvey victims, but added she commonly keeps her charitable efforts undercover. Might sound weird, but he says Beyonce’s just not flashy … that way.

Source TMZ

