Features
Home > Features

Watch This Hurricane Harvey Survivor Go Off On A CNN News Reporter

Can't blame her.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]

Source: Quonesha Jones / Quonesha Jones

It’s difficult enough that the people of Houston are suffering a natural disaster as traumatic as Hurricane Harvey, but leave it to the media to take a bad situation and make it worse.

That was the case on Tuesday when a flustered Hurricane Harvey survivor lashed out on a CNN news reporter for interviewing victims at a Houston shelter. Rosa Flores, the correspondent, asked a woman, who just arrived at the shelter, how she planned to protect her kids during this difficult time. But the woman, identified as Danielle, clearly wasn’t in the mood to be interviewed.

She responded, “We walked through four feet of water to go get them food on the first day. Yeah, that’s a lot of s***. But y’all sit here, y’all trying to interview people during their worst times. Like, that’s not the smartest thing to do.” After Flores insisted that she was sorry, a frantic Danielle continued, “Like, people are really breaking down and y’all are sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the *** is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face. With me shivering cold, with my kids wet, and you’re still putting the microphone in my face.”

Cameras then cut to CNN anchor Jim Acosta who said, “It sounds like you have a very upset family there. We’re going to take a break from that.” Not sure what Flores and Acosta expected natural disaster survivors in the midst of one of the most troubling times of their life — but Danielle’s response seemed pretty accurate.

Check out the full exchange above.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch This Hurricane Harvey Survivor Go Off On A CNN News Reporter

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos