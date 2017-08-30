17 Celebs Who Donated Major Cash To Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

When major disasters happen in the world, people look to the stars for answers — and not the ones in the sky.
Celebrities have been using their star power all week to help the victims devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding areas. On Monday, Kevin Hart kicked off the #HurricaneHarvey challenge in which he challenged his famous friends to donate at least $25,000.
Check out these 16 stars who took the comedian up on his offer or simply made a donation on their own:
The Houston native didn’t publicly announce her donation (or how much she gave), but her Reverend Rudy Rasmus revealed that the queen gave a healthy contribution.
Kevin Hart lead his own social media challenge to the people of Houston and called on his famous friends for support.
We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.
Drake is currently overseas in London, but that hasn’t stopped him form working with local relief groups to assist the people of Texas.
Sandra Bullock donated a hefty $1 million to the Hurricane Harvey victims.
SZA took to Twitter to announce her donation.
Tip took Kevin Hart up on the #HurricaneHarvey challenge.
Diddy even followed the comedian up on his challenge. Check the link in his bio.
The Rock revealed that he also is a natural disaster survivor, so it’s only right that he helps those in need.
Breezy says he’ll donate $100,000 to Hurricane survivors — just not to the Red Cross.
Kim K. and her family sent a donations the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.
Queen O is sending her donation to the Red Cross.
DJ Khaled and Asahd will follow Kevin Hart up on his challenge and donate $25,000.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s fundraiser raised over $6 million for hurricane relief efforts.
Ellen pledged her donation in a heartfelt video during her show.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
J. Lo and her beau A. Rod have vowed to pledge $25K a piece to hurricane relief efforts.
Nicki is taking Kevin Hart up on his #HurricaneHarvey challenge to pledge $25,000.
The Dallas Cowboys star will donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army.
You don’t have to be a celebrity to make a difference. Give what you can to any organization of your choice.