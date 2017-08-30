National
Home > National

HURRICANE HARVEY: Best Buy Apologizes for $42 Worth of Water

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Customers camp outside of Best Buy in anticipation of Black Friday sales

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty


Not good, Best Buy.

The tech store entered the struggle sweepstakes when someone took a picture of packs of bottled water being sold in Houston for $42.

Again, in the midst of the catastrophic flooding and trauma people are experiencing, this was not a good look.

Immediately, the franchise was accused of price gouging in the wake of the disaster brought on by Hurricane Harvey, but Best Buy insisted that it was all an honest mistake.

“This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday,” a Best Buy spokesperson told CNBC.

“As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again,” the statement said. “Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don’t typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case.”

 

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos