HURRICANE HARVEY: Best Buy Apologizes for $42 Worth of Water

Not good, Best Buy.

The tech store entered the struggle sweepstakes when someone took a picture of packs of bottled water being sold in Houston for $42.

Again, in the midst of the catastrophic flooding and trauma people are experiencing, this was not a good look.

Immediately, the franchise was accused of price gouging in the wake of the disaster brought on by Hurricane Harvey, but Best Buy insisted that it was all an honest mistake.

“This was a big mistake on the part of a few employees at one store on Friday,” a Best Buy spokesperson told CNBC.

“As a company we are focused on helping, not hurting affected people. We’re sorry and it won’t happen again,” the statement said. “Not as an excuse but as an explanation, we don’t typically sell cases of water. The mistake was made when employees priced a case of water using the single-bottle price for each bottle in the case.”

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Angelo Merendino and Getty Images