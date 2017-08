Disney/ABC Tonight airing “City UnderWater: Catastrophe in Houston” to benefit the Hurricane Harvey Survivor

The Walt Disney Company which owes ABC, ESPN and other networks will air special programming across all of its TV and radio networks to support the survivors of Hurricane Harvey. The name of program is titled “City UnderWater: Catastrophe in Houston” tonight at 10 p.m. with George Stephanopoulos anchoring live.

According to Eurweb

Following Thursday, on Disney-owned ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, all ESPN platforms, A&E, History, Lifetime, ABC Radio, Radio Disney and across all network social platforms, there will be a call-to-action to donate to the American Red Cross, with those dollars targeted to benefit those most affected by the storm.

