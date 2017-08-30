Features
American Idol cancels it Texas Audition because of Harvey

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 hours ago
'American Idol' Season 7 - Philadelphia Auditions

ABC’s Rebooted version of American Idol has cancelled all auditions in Houston and San Antonia, Tx because of  Hurricane Harvey. The audition were suppose to be held September 2nd in Houston and in San Antonio September 4th.

According to Variety

The announcement, made over Twitter, reads, “In light of Hurricane Harvey and the devastation in Texas, the American Idol bus will be canceling the previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and San Antonio on September 4. The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected. ”

Continue reading American Idol cancels it Texas Audition because of Harvey

Photos