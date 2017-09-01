‘We Only Kill Black People:’ Georgia Cop Fired

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘We Only Kill Black People:’ Georgia Cop Fired

Police authorities launched an internal investigation of the veteran officer after a dash cam video emerged of his racially charged remarks.

Written By: Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius Staff Writer

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

A dash cam video has emerged of a police officer making racially charged remarks in reference to police violence.

The video shows Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County (Georgia) Police Department asking a woman to pick up her phone during a DUI stop. The woman said she’s afraid to put her hands down because she’s “seen too many videos of cops.”

“But you’re not Black,” Abbott says on video. “Remember we only shoot Black people. Yeah. We kill Black people right?”

An internal investigation was opened on Aug. 25 and Abbott has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Cobb County police chief Mike Register denounced the incident, saying that “no matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said.”

“We’re not making any excuses,” Register added. “We’re meeting this head-on and we’re going to deal with it.”

As expected, Abbott’s attorney issued a statement via WSB-TV Atlanta that was dismissive of the response to his client’s words:

“Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department’s internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments will be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”

Those in positions of power, like Register’s, know these racist, violent systems exist as much as we do. Many of them wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for the blood shed by Black and brown bodies. It’s only when someone says it out loud that it then becomes a problem. You can watch the video below.

SOURCE:  WSB-TV

SEE ALSO:

Dashcam Video Raises Doubt About Police Version Of Cop Beating Black Driver

Dashcam Shows Police Searching Black Woman’s Vagina During Traffic Stop

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 8 months ago
01.10.17
Photos