TYLER PERRY DONATING $1 MIL FOR HARVEY RELIEF $250K To Osteen’s Church

Tyler Perry is joining the Hurricane Harvey million dollar club … donating his own cash to relief efforts and spreading it around to charities that have boots on the ground.

Tyler commended the massive relief efforts in Houston … committing to a $1 million gift. He went to bat for Pastor Joel Osteen too, who’s taken heat for not immediately opening the doors to evacuees.

Tyler says he knows Joel well and that’s not the case … and he’s giving him $250k to show he’s still got his back.

Source TMZ

