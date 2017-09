When Your Mom Leaves You At The Grocery Store

Your browser does not support iframes.

A woman in Alabama left her child in a store after shop lifting. She got out of the store, stole a car and dipped on her kid! A San Diego man tried to get away from police by jumping into the ocean. However, he didn’t see the shark swimming right next to him!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: