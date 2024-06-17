Listen Live
Cincinnati: Clean-Up Set To Begin At An Illegal Dump In Milford

Published on June 17, 2024

After 15 years of litigation, clean-up is set to begin at an illegal dump in Milford, Ohio, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The property owner, Donald Combs, failed to remove the debris despite multiple enforcement actions. Local and state authorities are now stepping in to clear the acres of land where illegal dumping occurred for over a

decade. Combs, who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2021 for illegal dumping, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to the case.

The clean-up effort will involve various agencies and officials to address the environmental hazards caused by the illegal dumping.

