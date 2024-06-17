Cincinnati: Clean-Up Set To Begin At An Illegal Dump In Milford

After 15 years of litigation, clean-up is set to begin at an illegal dump in Milford, Ohio, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
The property owner, Donald Combs, failed to remove the debris despite multiple enforcement actions. Local and state authorities are now stepping in to clear the acres of land where illegal dumping occurred for over a
decade. Combs, who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2021 for illegal dumping, pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to the case.
The clean-up effort will involve various agencies and officials to address the environmental hazards caused by the illegal dumping.
-
WCPO 9 Reporter Jay Warren Dies at 54 After Battle with Cancer
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Win Tickets to Our Exclusive "Bad Boys for Life" Screening!
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans
-
100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend