Listen Live
Local

Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
sun rise

Source: Singgih Prayoga / Getty

The Cincinnati area is preparing for some extreme temperatures later this week and though the days have already been uncomfortable, we’ll be hitting the triple digits soon.

However, Ohio isn’t the only area dealing with extreme heat as heatwaves are happening around the world.

Though sunshine is a beautiful thing, extreme heat can be deadly, affecting younger and older people, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.

Below are a few tips on how to handle the summer heat:

  • Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day if you can. If you have to be in direct sunlight, wear and regularly reapply sunscreen. Also, cover your head with a hat and remember to take regular breaks indoors or in a shady area to avoid getting heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
  • In hot weather, it’s important to avoid caffeine and make sure you’re drinking lots of water. As you sweat throughout the day, the liquids you are losing need to be replaced to avoid dehydration. NOTE: Symptoms of dehydration include a dry mouth, dizziness or confusion, and headaches.
  • Limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day. 
  • Eat light meals to feel cooler. 
  • Limit your alcohol. 

Additionally, below are symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Remember if you experience any of these symptoms, seek help immediately and call 911.

 Things you should look out for to identify heat stroke:

  • Headache
  • Dizziness or confusion
  • Paler skin than normal.
  • A strong pulse
  • A raised body temperature
  • Deteriorating response levels

Things you should look out for to identify heat exhaustion:

  • Dizzy or confused, and complaining of headaches or cramps. 
  • Sweating, with cooler skin to the touch.
  • Paler than usual.
  • Feel nauseous, with fast breathing and heart rate.

Click here for more tips and health information. 

 

The post Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb appeared first on 92 Q.

Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

The Ultimate Ride or Die Father Promotion
Contests

Win Tickets to Our Exclusive “Bad Boys for Life” Screening!

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close