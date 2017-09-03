Winning: Serena & Venus Reach Major Milestones

This weekend marked pivotal moments in the lives of tennis powerhouses Serena and Venus Williams on and off the tennis court. On Friday Serena, 35, and her fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child into the world. According to E! News, news producer Chris Shepherd shared the exciting announcement on Friday afternoon, tweeting, “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well.”

Serena’s news came just hours before Venus, 37, was slated to compete in the U.S. Open. When asked about her niece before taking the court, Venus responded, “Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe,” according to Tennis.com.

Venus made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the 15th time, beating Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 6-4, in the final match of the day session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, The New York Times writes. The win fell on the 20th anniversary of her first appearance at the U.S. Open at the age of 17 in 1997, when she was badgered by a White reporter.

Several celebrities took to social media to congratulate Serena and Ohanian on the birth of their daughter.

September 1 will definitely be recognized as a day of significance for the Williams sisters. What do you think Serena and Ohanian will name their baby?

