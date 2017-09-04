Lil Wayne Found Unconscious, Hospitalized

According to TMZ Rapper Lil Wayne was found in his hotel room unconscious at the Westin on Michigan Avenue in Chicago on Sunday.

Lil Wayne was rushed to Northwestern Memorial for treatment of seizures where he is currently recuperating. Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas Sunday night and TMZ reported that his camp tried to get him checked out of the hospital in time for Vegas but doctors advised them against it.

The Las Vegas show was eventually cancelled and it was reported that Lil Wayne had several epileptic seizures this time. We hope he has a speedy recovery.