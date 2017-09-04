Fashion & Style
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday and the star received a beautiful surprise from her closest family and friends. Her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, friends, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, and even First Lady Michelle Obama joined in to recreate Bey’s iconic formation look.

Mama Tina looks fantastic! This isn’t her first time mimicking her daughter’s looks, as she paid tribute to Solange and her iconic A Seat At The Table album cover.

However, the cutest image is of Blue Ivy, who is clearly in mini-me Formation, looking just like her Mommy!

How cute! Want to see all the images? Click here.

Photos