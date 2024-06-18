Listen Live
Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons

| 06.18.24
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving in the Hamptons early Tuesday, as police alleged that he had failed field sobriety tests after claiming he had only consumed “one martini.”

The pop superstar, identified as a 43-year-old Franklin, Tennessee resident in the criminal complaint, was later arraigned and released without bail around nine hours after the incident, according to police sources.

The arrest took place after Timberlake was stopped at 12:17 a.m. while driving a gray BMW with Florida plates. Initially pulled over for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, Timberlake’s condition led officers to believe he was unfit to drive, as described in the complaint by Sag Harbor Village police officer Michael Arkinson.

According to Arkinson’s account, Timberlake exhibited signs of intoxication such as bloodshot and glassy eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, inability to focus, slowed speech, unsteady balance, and poor performance on field sobriety tests.

During the encounter, Timberlake reportedly told police, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” but refused a chemical test for impairment, saying, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.”

Sources close to the musician revealed that Timberlake had dined at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor before heading to a friend’s house, where he was stopped by police.

Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

