The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons
- What’s Open And Closed On Juneteenth?
- Halle Berry: Will Carry The Olympic Flame In France
- Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud
- Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny
- Diddy Returns The Keys To New York City To The Mayor’s Office
- What Happened To Jarvis McIntyre? Body Found In San Antonio Believed To Be Missing Black Navy Veteran
- Black Girls Fly: Remembering Bessie Coleman, The 1st African American Woman Pilot
- Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Win Tickets to Our Exclusive "Bad Boys for Life" Screening!
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend
-
Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy