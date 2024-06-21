Foodie Fridays: Chef Nem Kitchen

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, we’re highlighting a Cincy favorite! Welcome to Chef Nem Kitchen, a Black-owned gem located on Reading Road in Avondale. This popular eatery is celebrated for its tasty take on classic soul food and American dishes doused in flavor.

Nemuel Bonner, aka Chef Nem, is not new to this but true. Pre-COVID, you could catch Chef Nem whipping up his famous “Salmon Fries” in small kitchens at local bars and clubs. His clientele grew massively by word of mouth and social media.

Bonner makes it a point to always be a student. While on vacations, Chef Nem visits local kitchens to help out or just learn from the respected chefs. Bonner is also known to be a huge fan of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay. In just a short time, Chef Nem and his dishes have become renowned in the Ohio Valley, earning the attention (and dollars) of many athletes and celebrities like Boosie, Desi Banks, Chicken P, Trinidad James, and many many more.

Must-Try Dishes:

Visitors can dive into seafood selections like Whiting and Fried Shrimp, and the aforementioned Salmon Fries. Sweet tooth’s will love his desserts such as the Strawberry Crunch Cake and Banana Crème Pudding. For a signature Chef Nem dish, try the Lamb Chops or the Party Wing Combination, perfectly complemented by the house favorite, Nemonade!

What We Got:

– Nemonade (Lemonade)

– Catfish (Fish Fry Friday)

– Shrimp (Fish Fry Friday)

– Salmon Nuggets

– Mac & Cheese

– Yams

– Hot Honey Wings

– Lemon Garlic Salmon Fries

– Lamb Chops

Fun Facts:

– Dinner Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 5:00pm – 11:00pm

– Fish Fry Friday: 10:00am – 3:00pm

– Breakfast on Saturday: 9:00am – 3:00pm

– Carryout + Uber Eats Only

– $20-$35 Per Person

– Popular Menu Items: Salmon Fry & Lamb Chops

– Free Nemonade when you mention “Cutie’s Foodie Finder”

– Accepts Debit, Credit, Tap N Pay, and Apple Pay

– Wheelchair Accessible

Chef Nem Kitchen is always in high demand— go visit our friends at 3305 Reading Rd. for the taste of a lifetime! Tell ’em Foodies With a Cutie & Radio One Cincinnati sent you!

