Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

With a bail hearing to follow.

Published on June 24, 2024

Source: JOHN LOCHER / Getty

Keefe D will seek to prepare for his upcoming trial from the comfort of his home. He has asked to be set free on bail.

As reported by The Grio the former Los Angeles gang leader has asked the presiding judge to let him out of jail while he waits for trial. On Thursday, June 20 his legal representatives formally submitted a request on the behalf of their client. In response the judge has scheduled a hearing to review the request where Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ attorney will ask for bail. If approved the alleged Southside Crip shot caller will be free on house arrest with electric monitoring.

Recently media personality and entertainment entrepreneur Wack 100, born Cash Jones, has toyed with the idea of putting up the bail money for Keffe D. In a recent livestream on Clubhouse he spoke to his Keefe’s son, Duane Davis Jr., seemingly confirming he would help them secure the bond in exchange for Keefe’s story rights. It has not been confirmed by Keffe D’s attorney Carl Arnold whether or not Wack 100 contributed to the bail monies.

In September 2023 Davis was arrested and charge for first degree murder for his involvement in the drive by shooting that left Tupac Shakur dead. He has since been held at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. His trial is expected to commence in November.

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

