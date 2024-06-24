Boxing great Roy Jones Jr. has sadly confirmed the passing of one of his three sons.
On June 24, Jones took to social media to announce that his 32-year-old son, DeAndre, sadly took his own life on Saturday, June 22.
Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.
Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.
Thank you for the love and support.
In addition to the boxer, DeAndre is survived by his mother, Natlyn, and his brothers, Roy III and DeShaun. Our hearts and prayers are with the Jones family at this time.
If you or someone you know is struggling, just know you are not alone. Contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or online at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide was originally published on hiphopnc.com
