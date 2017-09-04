Roland Martin Takes on Pastor Paula White for Her Support of President Trump

Roland Martin has a huge problem with Pastor Paula White . And as far as we’re concerned, he has every right to have issues with her.

Here’s why. White, who is pastor of an evangelical megachurch and is one of President Donald Trump’s spiritual advisers, said on television that the president is “authentically raised up by God.”

Yep, those words came out of her mouth. She spoke her thoughts during a Tuesday cable broadcast of the PTL Network’s “The Jim Bakker Show,” a day after the president, acting on advice from his war cabinet, said the U.S. will not only remain in Afghanistan but will increase its military presence there. Her comments also came on the same day Trump – at his campaign rally in Phoenix – delivered lie after lie about what he initially said about Charlottesville.

White, an advisor to Trump, heads up the primarily black New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, and has been at the president’s side for the rollout of several new initiatives. She likened Trump’s election to the biblical story of Esther and how she — an unlikely candidate for queen — became a revered one.

“They say about our president, ‘Well, he is not presidential.’ Thank goodness. Thank goodness. Thank goodness,” White said. “And I mean that with all due respect. Because in other words, he is not a polished politician. In other words, he is authentically — whether people like it or not — has been raised up by God.”

“Because God says that he raises up and places all people in places of authority,” she continued. “It is God who raises up a king. It is God that sets one down. When you fight against the plan of God, you are fighting against the hand of God.”

OK, this is where Roland Martin comes in. He wasn’t havin’ it. Wednesday morning on his News One Now show on TV One as well as the the Tom Joyner Morning Show on the radio, he lit into White with fact after fact that pointed how and why Donald Tump is the very last thing a so-called pastor/teacher of the word should be holding up as an example of a Christian.

Basically Roland Martin delivered a sermon. One that Pastor Paula White desperately needs. Check out what Martin has to say via the player above.

Martin wasn’t the only person not pleased with White. One commenter on social media had a problem with White seeming to compare Trump to a king.

“She basically said trump is a king,” a woman named P. Berman tweeted. “People like her are dangerous, willing to support anyone to further their Christian agenda.”

But of course White had her fans, too.

“It was a great great show today!” commenter Tracy Noor wrote in a posting about White’s appearance. “I was so impressed!!! God really touched my heart with the message.”

