Beyonce is serenaded on her birthday, thanks to hubby Jay-Z

It’s all about last night for Beyoncé as she spent the evening with her friends and boo, Jay-Z. They were in attendance for the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia. Jay-Z encouraged the fans to sing the Happy Birthday song, but the Stevie Wonder adaption. According to Vulture.com, he asked “Y’all ready?…1, 2, 3”

As Beyoncé looked on with Destiny’s Child member, Michelle Williams, the crowd began to sing…





Happy birthday Queen Bey!!!

Beyonce Dedicates to Pledge…

