Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed To Death

A prominent Jamaican fashion designer and LGBT activist lost his life this past Thursday.was found stabbed to death in his Kingston home, according to The Independent.

A police officer told The Jamaica Gleaner that “blood was splattered everywhere” and Pottinger was found face down in his bedroom with multiple wounds. Pottinger, who was also a makeup artist and former model, gained attention as a judge on the Jamaican reality TV show Make Me a Star. In 2016, he headlined Jamaica’s Pride Week celebration organized by J-FLAG (the Jamaica Forum of Lesbians, All-Sexuals, and Gays).

“I hope that my participation will show members of J-FLAG that it is okay to come out in an atmosphere where there is no violence, realize that it’s your time to be part of the change — not just for the week but permanently as a part of the community,” Pottinger said. “It was hard for me as a youngster, but now my mother understands me more and my dad is cool, My siblings are also cool with me and my brother works with me.”

Kingston police have arrested a male suspect , according to the Jamaica Observer. There is no word if Pottinger’s death was a hate crime. However, his missing vehicle was discovered miles away and two iPhones were said to be missing from the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Our thoughts go out to Dexter’s family and friends.

Also On 100.3: