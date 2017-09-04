Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed To Death

Rest in Peace, Dexter Pottinger.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rainbow flag waiving in the wind in South Beach, Miami

Source: Alexander Spatari / Getty


A prominent Jamaican fashion designer and LGBT activist lost his life this past Thursday. Dexter “3D” Pottinger was found stabbed to death in his Kingston home, according to The Independent.

A police officer told The Jamaica Gleaner that “blood was splattered everywhere” and Pottinger was found face down in his bedroom with multiple wounds. Pottinger, who was also a makeup artist and former model, gained attention as a judge on the Jamaican reality TV show Make Me a Star. In 2016, he headlined Jamaica’s Pride Week celebration organized by J-FLAG (the Jamaica Forum of Lesbians, All-Sexuals, and Gays).

“I hope that my participation will show members of J-FLAG that it is okay to come out in an atmosphere where there is no violence, realize that it’s your time to be part of the change — not just for the week but permanently as a part of the community,” Pottinger said. “It was hard for me as a youngster, but now my mother understands me more and my dad is cool, My siblings are also cool with me and my brother works with me.”

Kingston police have arrested a male suspect , according to the Jamaica Observer. There is no word if Pottinger’s death was a hate crime. However, his missing vehicle was discovered miles away and two iPhones were said to be missing from the house. The investigation is ongoing.

Our thoughts go out to Dexter’s family and friends.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Jamaican LGBT Activist And Fashion Designer Found Stabbed To Death

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 14 hours ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos