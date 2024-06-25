Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Donna Summer’s Estate Settle Copyright Lawsuit

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this year Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit by Donna Summer’s estate for their unauthorized sample of her 1977 hit, “I Feel Love.” But luckily for Ye and Dolla, the issue has been settled and everyone can avoid going to court over the issue.

According to Digital Music News, the issue over Ye and Dolla $ign’s sample of the song on their cut, “Good (Don’t Die),” has officially been put to rest. Interestingly enough, the court documents, which were filed June 20, don’t outline any specifics as to what agreement was reached other than stating that the case itself was “being dismissed with prejudice.” In other words, this case cannot be brought back to court under any circumstances. You have to wonder what led to this final resolution.

Digital Music News reports:

In his lawsuit, Sudano claimed that although the artists sought a clearance request for the use of Summer’s song, they were denied by both the estate and her label, Universal Music Enterprises. Instead, according to Sudano, Ty and Ye “used the song’s iconic melody as the hook for their infringing song and essentially re-recorded almost verbatim key, instantly recognizable portions of “I Feel Love” using a singer soundalike to Summer, with slight changes to the lyrics (also done without permission.”

Ye and his team really got creative trying to get around the copyright infringement didn’t they? Donna Summer’s estate wasn’t the only one to deny Kanye permission to use Summer’s work on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s duo album, Vultures 1, as he found he didn’t quite hold the same weight he did just a few years ago.

Both Nicki Minaj and Ozzy Osbourne confirmed on social media that they refused to authorize samples of their music on the album in the wake of Kanye’s very public descent into antisemitism and hate groups. “West is known as a controversial public figure whose conduct has led numerous brands and business partners to disassociate from him,” Sudano’s lawsuit reads.

Don’t be surprised if more artists (both alive and deceased) deny Kanye permission to sample their work as his MAGA ways have turned off many of his music peers. He might end up with options like Kid Rock and Ted Nugent for his music creations going forward. Just sayin’.

Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Donna Summer’s Estate Settle Copyright Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com