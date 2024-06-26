Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 BET Awards will take our culture center stage on June 30. Celebrating the best in Black TV, music, and entertainment, this Sunday’s ceremony will be a star-studded affair.

Taraji P. Henson returns as host after a whirlwind year of appearances, fashion slays, honors, and new projects such as her children’s book and TPH by Taraji hair care line. Taraji has no problem working the stage – or an outfit – so we’re sure she will bring the heat, laughs, and fun to celebrate Black excellence.

This year’s awards promise to be a night filled with show-stopping performances, heartfelt tributes, and significant cultural moments. Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break from her Hot Girl Summer tour to open the show, and several other popping performances will follow. Will Smith is also rumored to hit the stage after a successful Bad Boys movie showing.

Cardi B, the Roots, Common, Gunna, Queen Latifah, and Common are also set to appear.

Celebrity style is also sure not to disappoint. With the nickname “Cultures Biggest Night,” the BET Awards always inspire custom fits, emerging and up-and-coming Black designers, and ensembles that slay to the gawds, eat, and make us gag. Year after year, the red carpet is a major moda moment.

We can’t wait to see what our favorite celebrities wear, do, and win during the upcoming show. But since we have to, see our guide of what to watch out for.

Who’s all nominated?

Drake holds the top spot with seven BET Awards 2024 nominations. Drake’s nominations include ‘Album of the Year’ for “For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition),” ‘Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,‘ ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,‘ and ‘Best Collaboration‘ with Sexyy Red and SZA “Rich Baby Daddy.”

Nicki Minaj’s six nominations include ‘Album of the Year‘ for Pink Friday 2, ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,‘ Video of The Year for “Barbie World“ with Ice Spice and Aqua, ‘BET Her‘ with Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Blessings“ and twice for ‘Best Collaboration‘ with Lil Uzi Vert “Everybody“ and “Barbie World“ with Ice Spice and Aqua.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each have five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher round out our heavy hitters list with four nominations each.

Any special nominations?

Adding to a year of flowers, accolades, and appreciation, Usher will take home one of the network’s biggest awards. The Atlanta R&B crooner will be honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who will hit the performance stage?

Several of our favorite celebs will join BET’s musical lineup. In addition to the Hot Girl Coach and Will Smith, fans can expect to see GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét.

Tanner Adell, who recently signed to a new label, will take the BET Amplified stage.

Who do we think will slay the red carpet?

With a busy awards season, fashion weeks, and months of industry appearances behind us, we have several celebrities to look out for on the red carpet. Fantasia continues to kill the red carpet with her bold style, avant-garde touches, and designer notes. So her BET showing should be strong.

Colman Domingo is known as “Mr. Red Carpet.” We are eager to see what he and his stylists, Wayman and Micah, cook up. Our host, Taraji, will undoubtedly slay style dragons with multiple stage outfit changes.

Other fashionistas we look to see include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, and JT.

