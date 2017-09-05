Entertainment
50 Cent Urges Fans To Cancel Their Starz Subscription After ‘Power’ Finale

After leaking the last few episodes of Power season before they aired, 50 Cent is now urging fans to unsubscribe from Starz to show them our “watching power.”

“I don’t think the STARZ network realize your watching POWER because it’s my show,” he wrote on Instagram. “So take STARZ out of your cable package after you see POWER tonight. Then they will understand I bet.”

The post has since been deleted, but it comes after a string of posts aimed at the TV network. He also wrote,

“I don’t get paid for rating [sic], I’m already the biggest thing that ever happen [sic] to STARZ. I haven’t seen one thing that says for your consideration. POWER is the biggest invisible show ever. Everybody on the show is bringing their A game. If I don’t shake things up nothing’s gonna change. It’s a damn shame I have to prove I can move the audience. Catch my New show 50Central 9/27 10:30 pm #50centralbet”

50 is also promoting his new sketch comedy show 50 Central on BET. Starz better get their stuff together before 50 brings Power to BET.

Photos