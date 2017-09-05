British Airways Magazine Thinks Lupita Nyong’o Is From A Fictional African Nation

is sure to give an incredible performance in the upcoming Black Panther movie. This is the only explanation for someone to believe she’s actually from the fictional world of Wakanda.

The British Airways magazine High Life featured Lupita in one of their recent issues. The magazine is made available to every on-flight passenger and so far, it’s spreading some faulty information.

Lupita’s photo was featured along with other celebrities and for each one, the magazine listed their name, a fun title, and where they are from. Along with Lupita’s picture, the publication featured a caption reading, “The Marvel: Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda).”

The British Airways in flight magazine really thinks Lupita Nyong’o is from Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/Pjnytkf68A — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 4, 2017

Lupita’s upcoming Black Panther movie is based off the Marvel comic book series, which is set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Either High Life has super fans who can wait for the upcoming superhero movie or they truly think Lupita is from a real place called Wakanda. Twitter guessed the latter.

Wakanda is lovely this time of year — AG (@5horizns) September 5, 2017

@kellysue Why don't hack journalists research anything? @Lupita_Nyongo is not from Wakanda. She lives in a castle on Takodana! — Sorry For Shouting (@CraigWCostelloe) September 4, 2017

Lupita was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya. I doubt she’ll have Wakanda family reunions anytime soon.

Also On 100.3: