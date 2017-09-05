Beyoncé, Oprah, And More Are Set To Appear In Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Some major networks have joined forces for a Hurricane Harvey relief telethon set for next Tuesday. Big stars are expected to show, includingand

The telethon was organized by Houston rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun. It will be called Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief and it will air for one-hour across the four major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. The Country Music Network will also broadcast the show, which will be based in L.A. with stages in New York and Nashville. Along with celebrity appearances, the show will feature a performance from Texas native George Strait from his San Antonio benefit concert.

Money raised from the event will go to United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief, Inc. Folks can submit donations by text, phone and digital donations when the show starts. Lines will be open for donations up until one hour after the show ends.

Other celebs expected to make an appearance include Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton.

You can tune into the show on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also stream live on Facebook and Twitter on the east coast.

