Here’s How Beyoncé’s Family And Friends Honored The Star On Her Birthday

This is how you pay homage.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Beyoncé doesn’t just have the support of her die-hard fans — her friends and family are dedicated as well.

On Monday, for the superstar’s 36th birthday, a bunch of her closest people got creative on how they would honor the queen on her day. Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy and some of Bey’s famous friends each did a “Formation”-inspired photoshoot. The photo tribute included Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyincé and many more. See below:

Happy #Beyday #MichelleWilliams #Beyhive

A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on

 

Even Jay-Z’s mom Gloria Carter and Bey’s step sister Bianca Lawson got in on the fun:

Happy #Beyday #GloriaCarter #Beyhive

A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on

Happy #Beyday #BiancaLawson #Beyhive

A post shared by Style So Unique (@stylesouniquegram) on

 

Beyoncé’s birthday was a good day for a lot of people — it happened to fall on Labor Day, which means no work or school, and Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl the same weekend.

Happy bey-lated b’day to the queen.

