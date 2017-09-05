Six Relatives Of Late Singer Selena Died In Hurricane Harvey

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Six Relatives Of Late Singer Selena Died In Hurricane Harvey

Selena's father Abraham revealed the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Hurricane Harvey continues to leave endless devastation in its wake and now the relatives of slain Tejano singer Selena have been identified as its latest victims.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Abraham Quintanilla, father of late singer Selena Quintanilla, revealed that Hurricane Harvey had impacted his family in the worst way possible, as six relatives died while attempting to evacuate the dangerous waters of the hurricane. E! News has all the details about Selena’s late relatives succumbing to Hurricane Harvey and more.

Via E! News:

Late singer Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, announced on [Facebook] that his family is connected to one of the most tragic stories behind Hurricane Harvey. 

The tragedy happened as Sammy Saldivar was trying to make his way to dry land. In the van with him were his parents, 84-year-old Manuel and 81-year-old Belia, and their great-grandchildren, who were between the ages of 16 to 8. Relatives told NBC News that Saldivar had just crossed a bridge over when the road dipped down and the vehicle was swept into the water.

In a separate post, Quintanilla confirmed that his immediate family was safe, as well as the late Singer’s museum. “Getting a lot of questions about the SELENA’s Museum, everything is ok, no damage anywhere in the Q Productions building. Thanks for inquiring AQ,” he wrote. 

Abraham Quintanilla’s emotional Facebook post reads:

“The family that drowned in Houston, Texas, were related to me. Manuel Saldivar, his wife Belia and four of their grandkids, left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safe. When they crossed a bridge, a wave of water swept the van and pushed them into the bayou. The driver was saved, but Manuel, his wife, and four grandkids drowned…”

[He continued with] “Manuel’s mother Carolina Was my father’s 1st cousin. My condolences to their family // 2nd Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 3 says praised be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ the Father of Tender Mercies and the God of all comfort.”

We here at HB are keeping the Quintanilla family and all those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in our prayers.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma, Now Strengthened To A Category 4

KeKe Wyatt Says Her Husband Wants A Divorce

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Six Relatives Of Late Singer Selena Died In Hurricane Harvey

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos