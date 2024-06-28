Listen Live
Mary J. Blige's: Sold-Out Guiseppe Zanotti Boot Restocked

Mary J. Blige’s: Sold-Out Guiseppe Zanotti Boot Restocked

Published on June 28, 2024

Mary J. Blige’s Sold-Out Guiseppe Zanotti Boot Restocked
Mary J. Blige’s sold-out collaboration with Guiseppe Zanotti, featuring a rose gold over-the-knee boot, is back in stock after selling out in just one day.
The boots, priced at $1,295.00, are available for purchase on the Guiseppe Zanotti website.
The collaboration between the iconic designer and the award-winning artist reflects Mary J. Blige’s enduring impact on fashion and her deep connection with her fanbase.

This restock may be just the beginning, as the singer hinted at plans to launch a signature boot line in the future.
  • What do you think of Mary J. Blige’s boots?
  • Hot or not?

