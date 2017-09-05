The Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > The Russ Parr Morning Show

Keke Wyatt Says Her Husband Cheated And Wants Out

Written By: EURweb.com

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

In a very emotional video posted earlier today (09-05-17), singer and reality TV star Keke Wyatt says her husband, Michael Ford, wants a divorce. Oh, and did we mention she’s now 8 months pregnant?

Wyatt, 35, dropped the news via social media in an emotional video that apparently was deleted, but was saved by some alert fans. In the video, the singer claims Ford asked for the divorce after allegedly cheating on her.

 

If that’s not enough, one of their children is dealing with cancer.

“Want to know something America, when you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce, because he says that you’re an emotional wreck; he says that from the very beginning, ‘you never trusted me’ and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, telling other people, other women that ‘we’re getting a divorce’ and ‘if she calls,’ like what? I am so done with Michael Jamar. Ya’ll can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

12 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos