Tropical Storm Jose Not Far Behind Hurricane Irma

(RNN) – Tropical Storm Jose, which formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday, has already strengthened. Jose is the 10th named storm of the season.

Jose has 45 mph winds and moving 12 mph west-northwest. The storm isn’t near land, so no warnings are in effect.

However, Jose is coming behind Hurricane Irma, a dangerous Category 5 hurricane that the National Hurricane Center is calling “potentially catastrophic.” It’s still unclear how Irma will affect the United States, though Florida is bracing for a possible hit.

Irma is forecast to hit the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico later this week. The storm is moving at 14 mph with 185 mph maximum sustained winds. Irma is now tied as the second strongest hurricane in history.

The powerful hurricane could produce 10 inches of rain, cause flash floods and landslides, and create waves up to 23 feet.

“The decisions that we make in the next couple of hours can make the difference between life and death,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told the Associated Press. “This is an extremely dangerous storm.”

A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Saint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.

Tropical Storm #Jose Advisory 2: Jose Gaining Strength in the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Frederic J. Brown and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News