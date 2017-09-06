Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs For Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Bun B Gathers, Oprah, Beyoncé And Other Celebs For Hurricane Harvey Telethon

"Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief" will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
When it comes to Hurricane Harvey, celebs are putting their money where their mouths are and using their influence for good.

The Texan rapper Bun B is gathering other Texas natives including Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, as well as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey to help raise funds for victims of the disastrous storm. According to the New York Times, the special “Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air live from Los Angeles, New York and Nashville on September 12  on networks ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC.

Interesting in giving back?

You can make a donation via your phone, text message and the telethon’s website, HandInHand2017.com. All proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and other local organizations.

Don’t have cable or regular TV to watch? No worries: You can stream the special on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

As we’ve previously reported, the Gulf Coast including Houston has experienced epic flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey. It has left 53 people dead and almost 30K people displaced from their homes.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

