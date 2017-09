JAMIE FOXX & KATIE HOLMES WE’RE NOT HIDING ANYMORE

It took 4 years, but Hollywood’s most top secret couple finally hand in hand in the sand. Though they’ve allegedly been together since 2013 – about a year after her split from Tom Cruise – this is the first time they’ve been seen doing what lovebirds do.

Katie was seen with a ring in March 2016, but Foxx’s rep said it wasn’t from him. A year before that, Jamie denied they were even a thing. Still, the relationship was no secret to most in Hollywood — JamKat just never let on in public.

Source TMZ

