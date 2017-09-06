Features
Home > Features

Ray Lewis Blames Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend For Why He Isn’t Signed To A Team

The former athlete plays the blame game.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Baltimore Ravens Victory Parade

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty


The 2017 – 18 NFL season is about to start and Colin Kaepernick is still not signed to an NFL roster despite major protests. His non-employment from NFL owners has led many to believed the former 49ers quarterback is being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem and protesting police brutality.

One former football player gives an alternative reason to why Colin hasn’t gotten signed — his girlfriend.

Ray Lewis claims that the Ravens and their owner Steve Bisciotti were about to sign Kaepernick in early August to be their backup quarterback for Joe Flacco. However, before they could take action, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Hot 97 radio host Nessa Diab, tweeted a photo comparing Bisciotti and Lewis to Leonardo DiCaprio‘s and Samuel L. Jackson‘s character in the movie Django Unchained.  See her tweet below:

According to Ray Lewis, who went on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, this ended any chance of Kaepernick being signed to the Ravens.

“We were going to close the deal to sign him,” Lewis said. “Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.”

Lewis further says, “His girl goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself: ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?’” You can watch Lewis’ statements below.

Nessa hasn’t directly responded to Lewis, however, folks have come out to defend her, saying Lewis is using her as a scapegoat.

Sports commentator and The Nation editor Dave Zirin came for Lewis hard.

Nessa responded to Dave Zirin with warmth.

Other social media users also defended her.

Colin has yet to respond. We’ll keep you updated if anything should surface.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Ray Lewis Blames Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend For Why He Isn’t Signed To A Team

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos