Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Meets Boy Who Saved His Brother’s Life By Copying CPR From ‘San Andreas’

Back in August, 10-year-oldfound his 2-year-old brother face down in a pool. He pulled him out and performed CPR, a technique he learned from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the 2015 movie San Andreas. Jacob eventually saved his brother’s life and now Johnson is showing the kid some love.

Jacob met Johnson on a Vancouver set and the famous actor documented the meet-up on Instagram. “He’s such a smart kid! I just want to say I’m so proud of you, such an honor meeting this kid,” Johnson said in a video.

In the cation of the video, Johnson brought attention to the shirt Jacob was wearing, which had a picture of Johnson holding his two puppies. The photo was taken when The Rock saved them from drowning in a pool.

“Seeing that picture on this boy’s shirt, got me in the gut,” Johnson wrote. “Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn’t the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother’s life.”

“I appreciate you buddy, thank you,” Johnson further said in the video. “And I speak on behalf of the world: We’re so proud of you.” You can check out the clip below.

Johnson is currently shooting Skyscraper in Vancouver and he invited Jacob and his family to the set after learning about their story. In a video following Jacob’s rescue, Johnson said he wanted to shake the hand of a hero. Luckily, his wish was granted.

