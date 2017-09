Celebrities React To Trump’s Heartless Decision To End DACA

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that they would be rescinding the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which would strip deportation protection and work permits from nearly 800,000 young unauthorized immigrants (also called “Dreamers”).

The announcement to end the program has caused outrage across social media. Celebrities are even speaking out. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ava DuVernay are expressing the importance of the program and their anger towards the Trump administration.

Kim Kardashian spoke up with a simple message, followed by retweets of Barack Obama and California Senator Kamala Harris’ messages.

I stand with the Dreamers… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2017

My message to Dreamers: We see you. We stand with you. We will fight to ensure you can stay in the country you call home. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 5, 2017

To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. My statement: https://t.co/TCxZdld7L4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 5, 2017

Kim’s sister Khloé also had some words to say.

"Ultimately, this is about basic decency.” @barackobama I stand with the Dreamers A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Director Ava DuVernay called the words of the Trump administration “a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness.”

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Cher promised to take Dreamers into her home.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

When a commenter reportedly wrote “Sure you will Cher… I’ll believe it when I see it,” Cher responded with this:

Then keep your eyes open bitch — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

More celebrities also showed their support for Dreamers.

My boy @guillermodiazreal wore this shirt to work today. I concur. #iamanimmigrant #WeMatter #defenddaca A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Trump has no clue what he's doing with North Korea, with DACA, with any American values. He needs to be replaced with someone who does. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 5, 2017

Mr president you need Jesus! I pray that God has a conversation with you because you really need a good talking to! I SUPPORT #DREAMERS #TAKEDAT A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

.@realDonaldTrump + @IvankaTrump — you are making an grave mistake punishing DREAMers. This is CRUEL. I proudly will #DefendDREAMers! — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) September 4, 2017

To the streets! Find out where the DACA protest is where u live and SHOW UP! If we are ever to be a decent country, this is your moment. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 5, 2017

Congress now has the next six months to defend or allow the repeal of DACA. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

