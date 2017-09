Rhythm on The River Performance Schedule

Rhythm on the River is happening September 8-10th at 1 Levee Way in Newport. Here’s a run down of all the performances for this weekend.

Friday September 8th

5:00pm Festival starts live DJ and music from DJ Diamond and DJ iGrind

6:00pm Dance Group

7:00pm 2nd Wind

9:30pm Aprenah

10:00pm Live DJ and music till 11pm

Saturday September 9th

12:00pm Festival starts live DJ and music

1:30pm Tyshawn

2:30pm Live DJ and music from DJ Diamond

3:30pm Village Movement

4:30pm Live DJ and music from DJ iGrind

5:00pm Natural Progression

6:00pm Live DJ and music

6:30pm Diamond

7:30pm Live DJ and music

9:00pm Al B. Sure!

10:00pm Live DJ and music till 11pm

Sunday September 10th

12:00pm Festival starts live DJ and music till 8pm

For more information on the festival click here

Also On 100.3: