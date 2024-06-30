Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Nike Teases The Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High’s Return

Published on June 30, 2024

Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High

Source: @wutangclan / Nike Sportswear

With sneaker companies dropping so many retros, a criticism is that the novelty of an OG shoe’s rarity and the feelings they evoke are now being lost. One shoe that has managed to duck the re-release treatment for years, and thus had its legend only exponentially grow is the famed Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunk.

Well, the black and yellow basketball shoe is finally getting the retro treatment. On Sunday, June 30, the official Wu-Tang Clan Instagram account (and Nike Sportwear’s) teased the return of the ultra grail-level sneaker with the caption “BZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ” and a shoe covered in bees. Originally released in 1999, the Wu-Tang x Dunk High LE was gifted strictly to friends and family of the Staten Island Hip-Hop group. The shoe is a high top Nike Dunk in a yellow and black colorway (release sneakers consider it the “Iowa” colorway), with the familiar Wu-Tang Clan logo on the heel.

Word is only about 100 pairs of the sneaker were ever created. Finding a deadstock pair has become increasingly rare, and pricey—for example, an alleged deadstock promo sample is going for a smooth $45,000 on eBay right now.

The retro will cost less coin, but depending on how many Nike decides to actually manufacture, you can bet the aftermarket price will skyrocket since resellers and bots will be itching to get their hands on as many pairs as possible to cash out. Meanwhile, sneaker civilians will pray for the best via raffles and quick fingers, and strong wi-fi, on drop day.

No word on a proper release date, yet (and surely it will be sometime in the Fall), but I need two pairs, at least.

Nike Teases The Wu-Tang Nike Dunk High’s Return  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

