2024 BET Awards: Full List Of BET Awards

2024 BET Awards: Drake Gets Snubbed While Usher & SZA Win Big

Here is the full list of Sunday nights (June 30) BET Awards.

Usher – Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Nicki Minaj – Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Tyla – International Act and Best New Artist

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé – Viewer’s Choice

Makhadzi – Best New International Act

“All My Life” – J. Cole, Lil Durk – Best Collaboration

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét – Video of the Year and BET HER Award

“Michael” – Killer Mike – Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

SZA – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Regina King – Best Actress

Denzel Washington – Best Actor

¥$ – Best Group

Jalen Brunson – Sportsman of the Year

Angel Reese – Sportswoman of the Year

“Bob Marley: One Love” – Best Movie

Cole Bennett – Video Director of the Year

Tems – “Me & U” – Gospel/Inspirational Artist

Which artist are you surprised didn’t make the BET Awards winner list?