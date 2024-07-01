2024 BET Awards: Full List Of BET Awards

-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans
-
100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Amber Rose Faces Backlash After Endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 Election
2024 BET Awards: Drake Gets Snubbed While Usher & SZA Win Big
Here is the full list of Sunday nights (June 30) BET Awards.
Usher – Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Nicki Minaj – Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Tyla – International Act and Best New Artist
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé – Viewer’s Choice
Makhadzi – Best New International Act
“All My Life” – J. Cole, Lil Durk – Best Collaboration
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét – Video of the Year and BET HER Award
“Michael” – Killer Mike – Album of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
SZA – Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Regina King – Best Actress
Denzel Washington – Best Actor
¥$ – Best Group
Jalen Brunson – Sportsman of the Year
Angel Reese – Sportswoman of the Year
“Bob Marley: One Love” – Best Movie
Cole Bennett – Video Director of the Year
Tems – “Me & U” – Gospel/Inspirational Artist
Which artist are you surprised didn’t make the BET Awards winner list?
