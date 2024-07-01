Top BET Award Show Moments We’re Still Talking About

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the 2024 BET Awards took over our TV screens and timelines with exhilarating performances by Victoria Monet, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and more. Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award and watched celebrity women like Chloe Bailey, Teyana Taylor, Marsha Ambrosious, KeKe Palmer and CoCo Jones put on sexy performances of his classics.

And when it came time for Usher to accept the evening’s highest honor, he imparted an acceptance speech that stressed the importance of highlighting Black fathers. Taraji P. Henson opened the show with a parody of Kendrick Lamar’s culture-shifting Junteenth concert, with camera angles and famous red hoodie.

From Usher’s BET Awards moment, to NLE Choppa being captivated by CoCo Jone’s aura, let’s get into the top 2024 BET Awards moments we’re still talking about.

The Usher Tribute

Usher received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his immeasurable contributions to music and the culture. All eyes were peeled for the Usher tribute. Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, was an interesting choice to kick off the tribute, which began with You Don’t Have To Call and it was clear the mic was on before he passed it mic to Keke Palmer. Keke and Usher made headlines when their steamy interaction during his Vegas residency when viral. Keke brought the hat choreography in a sparkly top while hitting Usher-like moves. A camera panned over to the entertainer, in the audience, who seemed pleased with her pants-dropping performance.

Summer Walker hit the stage to perform her collab with Usher, Good Good. Coco Jones followed with a sultry showing of her vocals and effortless appeal (more on that later). Marsha Ambrosius delivered her own version of Superstar. Chloe Bailey did what needed to be done with Good Kisser. It was the perfect song for the energetic and sexy artist. Tinashe took on the task of his beloved Nice & Slow. But it was Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monet’s girl-on-girl performance of Bad Girl that left the stage ablaze. Well done.

Usher BET Awards Acceptance Speech

When Usher took to the stage to accept the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award, it was clear some of his acceptance speech was muffled, cut off and censored. While we got a clip of the speech that praised Black fathers, it’s clear Usher was candidly talking about the highs and lows of his decades long career. While some fans assumed he was talking about being placed under the guidance of Diddy, at a young age, it’s unclear if Usher was talking about anyone specifically or the industry overall. Either way, Usher encouraged us all to acknowledge the fathers who stand on business.

Watch the full speech, here.

NLE Choppa Was Ready To Risk It All

Coco Jones was the ultimate temptress during her sensual tribute to Usher. She worked the crowd the way Usher did during his Vegas performance. NLE Choppa was an innocent bystander when he caught a whiff of Coco’s essence that lured him in. The Cassius Black Music Month cover star woke up and posted a clip from the viral encounter with the caption, “Come back.” We ain’t mad at it. Not mad at all.

Taraji Opens The Show With Kendrick Lamar Parody

Taraji P. Henson returned as host of the BET Awards and kicked off the show with a parody of Kendrick Lamar’s Like That wearing a red hoodie just like the West Coast rapper did at his epic The Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert. Taraji flashed her gold grills as she rapped along to the Mustard On The Beat track, but of course she changed the lyrics to reflect her own Hollywood story. It was a precursor to her many wardrobe changes throughout the night and rambunctious energy.

What was your favorite moment of the 2024 BET Awards?

