Jennifer Lopez: Find Out What Made Her Uncomfortable

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs were an “it” couple between 1999 and 2001.

They first met on the set of Lopez’s 1999 music video for “If You Had My Love” and hit it off immediately.

“Immediately, he let me know that he liked me, right away,” Lopez explained in an interview. “He was like, ‘I love you.’ I was like, ‘What? OK.’ It was just very fast.”

“But we did have a connection. We were both very ambitious and both kind of had the same ideas about our careers. We loved working, and we wanted to do great things.”