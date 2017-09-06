Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rick Ross and Briana Camille Welcome A Baby Girl

The rapper and his oldest daughter celebrate.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 11, 2016

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Rick Ross and model Briana Camille are celebrating a newly arrived little one in their life. Over Labor Day weekend, Camille gave birth to a baby girl, which makes Ross the father to a second daughter.

Camille revealed the sex of the kid on Instagram when she showcased gifts given to the baby, curtesy of her luxurious father. “Daddy starting bad habits already,” she wrote with a picture of gold Gucci flats and a gold bracelet. Rick Ross’ oldest daughter also celebrated the big news by posting a photo of the baby on Snapchat and writing “Got too much to lose, man I got a lil sister.”

It’s not clear what the status of Camille and Ross’ relationship is, but Ross is reportedly seeing a Twitter executive, Liz Hagelthorn, now. Despite rumors that they were engaged, neither one has confirmed their relationship.

With two daughter, we’ll see how Rozay handles his lady relationships in the future. Until then, you can check out pics of the newborn and her family below.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Rick Ross and Briana Camille Welcome A Baby Girl

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos