Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Don’t Say? Steve Harvey Says He Should Have Listened To His Wife and Skipped Trump Meeting

The talk show host has a lot to say about #45!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty


Steve Harvey is having some serious regrets for his past shuckin’ and jiving’ for President Trump

The comedian recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming TV show, his contested meeting with #45 and his infamously leaked staff memo. 

“It was so vicious that it really threw me. I was being called names that I’ve never been called: Uncle Tom. A coon. A sellout. Because I went to see this man?! Which only happened because my business partner got a call from the Obama transition team, who said that the Trump transition team would like to set up a meeting,” Harvey told THR.

IronicallyHarvey tried to blame “the Obama transition team,” saying they were in charge for arranging the meeting. He says our former president’s people said  that sitting down with  “good idea” in the spirit of encouraging dialogue.


Did he though?

Meanwhile, Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Bridges, advised him to skip that mess, and for whatever reason he ain’t listen.

“I’m supposed to be on a boat for my 60th birthday, so my wife says, ‘Steve, just take off [and skip the meeting]. You’ll meet with him some other time,’” Harvey recalled. “God, I should’ve listened.”

According to Harvey, he and Trump talked about golf for 20 minutes before he admitted that he “campaigned very hard” for Trump’s far more competent opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The two haven’t spoken since (SHOCKER). And Harvey and Housing and Urban Development head Ben Carson, however, are apparently set to make some sort of “vision center” announcement by year’s end.

Well!!1

RELATED NEWS:

Was It Revenge? Steve Harvey Thought His Mean Memo To Staff Was Funny Until Everyone Knew About It

He’s Cancelled: Steve Harvey Mocks Flint Resident ‘Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water’

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Says Trump Is Keeping His Promises

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

Continue reading 10 Of The Funniest Moments From ‘The Steve Harvey Show’

10 Of The Funniest Moments From 'The Steve Harvey Show'

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos