Sanaa Lathan Goes Almost Bald For ‘Nappily Ever After’ Role

Sanaa Lathan is going that extra mile for a film role by shaving off their hair.

The actress revealed her new look on Instagram Tuesday. It’s the latest, and perhaps final look in a series of snaps where she shows off her different hairstyles for the forthcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After.

Based on the novel by Trisha R. Thomas, Lathan stars as Violet Jones, a woman with a high-powered job, a live-in boyfriend, and a seemingly perfect life which begins to completely unravel after an accident at the hairdresser forces her to shave off all her hair and realize that maybe there’s more to life than just surface-level appearances.

“I feel so light, I could fly away,” Lathan says in her video debuting the look, filming it from various angles before blowing a kiss at the camera.

