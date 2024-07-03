Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe Among Honored Guests At Culture Creators Brunch

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lee Daniels and Lena Waithe were among the attendees at the renowned event held in Los Angeles at the end of Black Music Month.

Last Friday (June 28), the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles, California, was the site of the Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, held by the esteemed Culture Creators Foundation. The non-profit group’s premier event was a fundraiser brunch for its mission of being a platform to recognize and salute those making significant contributions to the culture, business and entertainment industries. It was marked by the appearance of some notable figures such as director Lee Daniels and producer and director Lena Waithe, who were on hand to present awards. BET was a main sponsor of the event along with Möet Hennessy, Lexus and Rap Snacks.

Journalist and NAACP Image Award nominee Gia Peppers served as the host of the expansive event, which began with “The Collective Conversation,” a talk between rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ and political strategist Quentin James about the ways that the community can be more politically informed and engaged with emphasis placed on voting and advocating for more diversity and increases in Black employment. After a performance by Roc Nation’s remarkable R&B band, Infinity Song, actress and singer Teyana Taylor was surprised by Waithe who presented her with the Innovator of the Year Award, providing a heartwarming moment for all attending.

A similar moment occurred as CAA agent and board member Lorrie Bartlett was honored with the ICON Award by her longtime friend Daniels on stage. “I have had an incredible run and I feel so proud and lucky when I think about all I have accomplished thus far. Here’s the truth: more often than not, you have to make your own luck. The pathway to success is not the same for everybody,” Bartlett said to the audience. Other guests at the brunch included former honoree L.A. Reid, Andra Day, Regina King, Omarion, Debra Lee, YK Osiris, Alex Isley, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Pretty Vee, Trevor Jackson, Elijah Blake, Estelle, Cory Hardrict, designer Karl Kani, Flau’Jae, Jasper Hagen and Jessica Betts.

Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe Among Honored Guests At Culture Creators Brunch was originally published on hiphopwired.com