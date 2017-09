KIM AND KANYE IT’S A BABY GIRL

Sources familiar with the pregnancy tell us the couple’s surrogate is carrying a female bundle of joy.

Due in late January by a surrogate Kim and Kanye hired for medical reasons. Kim’s placenta accreta condition could kill her if she carries another baby to term.

This will be girl #9 in the Kardashian clan — not including Kris herself — and we’ve learned it bodes well for one of those ladies in particular.

Source TMZ

